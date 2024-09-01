New offshore wind lease sale announced for southern Oregon

The final sale notice (FSN) is the last step before the sale itself in the competitive lease award process. It includes details regarding certain provisions and conditions of the leases, auction details, the lease form, criteria for evaluating competing bids, award procedures, appeal procedures, and lease execution.

The FSN, which will publish in the Federal Register on September 3, 2024, includes two areas offshore Oregon. Lease Area P-OCS 0566 (Coos Bay) consists of 61,203 acres (24,768 hectares) and is approximately 32 miles (52 kilometres) from shore. Lease Area P-OCS 0567 (Brookings) consists of 133,792 acres (54,143.7 hectares) and is around 18 miles (29 kilometres) from shore.