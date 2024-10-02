New Jersey offshore wind construction plan secures federal approval
The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has announced its approval of the Atlantic Shores South project plan to construct and operate two wind energy facilities off the coast of New Jersey. This is the final approval needed from BOEM following the Department of the Interior’s July 2024 Record of Decision.
Subsequent to the Record of Decision, the original lease was divided into two separate leases, both approximately 8.7 miles (14 kilometres) offshore New Jersey at their closest points.
The approved construction and operations plan includes up to 197 total locations for wind turbine generators, offshore substations, and a meteorological tower, with subsea transmission cables potentially making landfall in Atlantic City and Sea Girt, providing clean electricity to the New Jersey grid.
BOEM incorporated important feedback from tribes, government agencies, ocean users, and other interested parties prior to making this approval decision. The feedback resulted in required measures to avoid, minimise, or mitigate any potential impacts from the project on marine life and other important ocean uses, such as fishing.