New 16.6MW floating wind power platform launched in China

Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding in China has launched what it claims is the world's largest single-capacity, floating wind power platform. Named OceanX, the platform was designed by Mingyang Smart Energy and is classed by China Classification Society (CCS).
The floating foundation has an LOA of 120.24 metres, a beam of 103.45 metres, a towing draught of 5.5 metres, and an operational draught of 15 metres. The platform consists of a Y-shaped foundation floating on the surface of the water, three pontoons, and a V-shaped structure.
CCS said this is also the world's first dual-wind turbine floating offshore wind power platform, with a total installed capacity of 16.6 MW and an impeller of 219 meters at its highest point. The platform is designed for deep-water applications and is capable of producing 54 million kWh annually, which will be enough to power 30,000 households.
Ultra-high performance concrete was used in the platform's construction to guarantee improved durability. Also fitted is an adaptive single-point mooring system to ensure stability and safety even under extreme typhoon conditions.