New 16.6MW floating wind power platform launched in China

Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding in China has launched what it claims is the world's largest single-capacity, floating wind power platform. Named OceanX, the platform was designed by Mingyang Smart Energy and is classed by China Classification Society (CCS).

The floating foundation has an LOA of 120.24 metres, a beam of 103.45 metres, a towing draught of 5.5 metres, and an operational draught of 15 metres. The platform consists of a Y-shaped foundation floating on the surface of the water, three pontoons, and a V-shaped structure.