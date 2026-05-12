Mubadala consortium injects $325m into Orsted's UK offshore wind farm

Mubadala announced a $325 million investment in Ørsted's Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm in the United Kingdom. In a statement, the company said the project would become the single largest offshore wind farm in the world upon its completion.

The Abu Dhabi sovereign investor joined a consortium led by funds managed by Apollo, which includes USS and La Caisse.

Following the acquisition of a 50 per cent stake in the joint venture by Apollo Funds, Ørsted retains the remaining half of the ownership.