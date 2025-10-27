Loss of Dutch offshore wind contract pushes Petrofac into administration

Oilfield services provider Petrofac said on Monday it has applied to the High Court of England and Wales to appoint administrators after grid operator Tennet’s termination of its involvement in a major offshore wind project in the Netherlands.

In 2023, Petrofac and Hitachi Energy were awarded a €13 billion ($15.16 billion) contract by Dutch-German electricity grid operator Tennet to deliver six two-gigawatt offshore wind grid connection projects in the Netherlands and Germany.