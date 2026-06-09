Lobby group projects world offshore wind capacity to quadruple by 2035, despite mounting challenges

Global offshore wind capacity is set to quadruple over the next decade to reach 420 gigawatts (GW) by the end of 2035, a report by the industry lobby group Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) showed on Tuesday.

Around 92 GW of offshore wind was installed by the end of 2025, enough to power around 100 million homes.

More than 327 GW of new offshore wind capacity is forecast to be added in the next decade, taking global offshore wind capacity to 420 GW by the end of 2035, the report said.