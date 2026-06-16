Italian lobbyists want "faster rollout" of renewable energy

Italy's business lobby Confindustria has called for emergency action from the government to speed up the roll-out of renewable energy in the country, which is grappling with much higher power costs than in most of Europe.

Confindustria President Emanuele Orsini urged Giorgia Meloni's government to appoint a special commissioner to oversee the permitting process for renewable projects, along the lines of emergency action taken to ensure gas supplies in 2022.

"Some 4,000 permits for renewable projects amounting to 130 gigawatt must be unblocked... we need a commissioner," Orsini said on Monday at an event in the northern city of Varese.

The risk of inaction is that manufacturers will leave Italy for countries with lower energy costs, Orsini said, also urging the European Commission to create a single market for power.