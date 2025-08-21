Imported wind turbines face US national security probe

The US Commerce Department said on Thursday it has opened a national security investigation into the import of wind turbines and components.

Earlier this week, the department said it was adding wind turbines to a list of products that will face 50 per cent tariffs on the aluminum and steel content. The "Section 232" investigation, which was opened on August 13 but not made public until now, could be used as a basis for even higher tariffs on imported wind turbines.