Ignitis Group submits bid for 700 MW Lithuanian offshore wind tender

Lithuanian energy company Ignitis Group has announced its decision to participate in the country's offshore wind tender for the rights to develop at least 700 MW of offshore wind capacity in the Baltic Sea. The tender includes the provision of state support.
Under the tender regulations, the potential developer can either submit a development fee or request support in the form of a two-way contract for difference subsidy. This support mechanism would be in the range of €75.45 per MWh ($81) to €125.74 per MWh.
The tender was relaunched on June 9, 2025, and concluded on October 7. The winner is expected to be announced by the National Energy Regulatory Council, which is overseeing the process, by the end of 2025.
If successful, Ignitis Group will continue a partner selection process for the project.
The company stated that its strategic priority is to increase its "green capacities" from 1.4 GW in 2024 to between four and five GW by 2030. The group's current installed "green capacities" amount to 2.1 GW.
The company noted that information provided in the announcement does not affect its financial guidance for 2025.