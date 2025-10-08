Ignitis Group submits bid for 700 MW Lithuanian offshore wind tender

Lithuanian energy company Ignitis Group has announced its decision to participate in the country's offshore wind tender for the rights to develop at least 700 MW of offshore wind capacity in the Baltic Sea. The tender includes the provision of state support.

Under the tender regulations, the potential developer can either submit a development fee or request support in the form of a two-way contract for difference subsidy. This support mechanism would be in the range of €75.45 per MWh ($81) to €125.74 per MWh.