IEA cuts renewables forecast as offshore wind outlook weakens and subsidies dry up

The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Tuesday cut its global forecast for renewable power growth by 2030 by 248 gigawatts from last year’s outlook, citing weaker prospects in the United States and China, even as solar power continues to drive record additions.

Global renewable power capacity is now expected to rise by 4,600 gigawatts by 2030 — down from the six-year forecast of 5,500 gigawatts in 2024 — with solar accounting for about 80 per cent of the increase, the data showed.