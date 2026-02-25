Iberdrola's bet on power grids over renewables pays off, profit up in 2025

Europe's largest utility Iberdrola expects its business of building and upgrading power networks, particularly in Britain and the US, to lift earnings this year after it helped drive a 10 per cent rise in 2025 adjusted net profit.

The Spanish company is benefiting from its strategic shift towards the more regulated power grids business and plans to invest over €100 billion through 2031 to build on this.

Results are progressing ahead of plan, the company said. It is now targeting adjusted net profit - which excludes one-offs - of more than €6.6 billion ($7.8 billion) this year and more than €7.6 billion by 2028.

The company is "in the best position to exceed" previous 2028 guidance of around €7.6 billion after a "transformational 2025," Executive Chairman Ignacio Galan told analysts on a call. "Its 2026 guide is slightly above consensus, supported by the record high hydro reserves," RBC analyst Fernando Garcia said in a note.