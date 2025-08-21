Gurit reports $72m operating loss in H1 2025 due to restructuring charges

Gurit has reported unaudited net sales for the first half of 2025 at CHF164.7 million (US$204.6 million), marking a decrease of -20.1 per cent at constant exchange rates or -22.9 per cent in reported CHF compared to the same period in 2024.

Gurit reached an adjusted operating profit of CHF9.3 million (US$11.6 million) with an adjusted operating profit margin of 5.7 per cent. This compares to CHF11.6 million (US$14.4 million) or 5.4 per cent in the first half of the prior year.