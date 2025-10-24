Gurit confirms full-year 2025 guidance after January-September net sales top $300m

Gurit recently reported unaudited net sales for the first nine months of 2025 at CHF239.9 million (US$301.5 million), marking a decrease of 20.3 per cent at constant exchange rates or 23.9 per cent in reported CHF compared to the same period in 2024.
Gurit's third quarter sales were affected by planned strategic business exits and an overall wait-and-see attitude regarding US tariffs. The company said these impacts had been anticipated in the annual guidance, which is reaffirmed.
The company said it remains fully confident in the strategic redirection initiated in 2024.
Gurit's wind materials segment achieved net sales of CHF149.1 million (US$187.4 million) for the first nine months of 2025. This represents a decrease of 26 per cent at constant exchange rates compared to the same period of 2024, mainly as a result of the planned exit from the carbon fibre pultrusion business and a more selective approach among customers.
Sales in the third quarter were higher than anticipated, primarily due to core materials and glass pultruded products.
Gurit said it continues to strengthen relationships with key Western Wind customers and is actively finalising long-term agreements in order to ensure stable and sustained long-term growth.
The company's manufacturing solutions segment reported net sales of CHF24.5 million (US$30.8 million) for the first nine months of 2025. This represents a decline of 6.6 per cent at constant exchange rates compared to the first nine months of the previous year.
Gurit said that, while sales continue to be moderately impacted by tariff-related uncertainty, several of its wind customers firmed up investment decisions, driving Q3 results ahead of the first half of the year. Net sales are expected to increase further in the fourth quarter.
The marine and industrial segment achieved net sales of CHF66.4 million (US$83.5 million) for the first nine months of 2025. This represents a decrease of 9.6 per cent at constant exchange rates compared to the previous-year period.
Sales in the third quarter were lower than foreseen, with a subdued marine market, and restrained investment decisions in industrial markets. While uncertainty surrounding US tariffs had an outsized impact earlier in the period, Gurit has since seen this issue stabilise in the US, providing a more favourable environment.
Gurit added that it is strongly growing in the attractive subsea sector, as underscored by a multi-year contract announced in early September with potential for further expansion into additional regions with favorable dynamics.
The company said it is confident and optimistic about the significant opportunities that it is pursuing in the marine and industrial segments.
Gurit said that it continues to proactively advance its multi-market strategy and that it remains well positioned to capitalise on attractive opportunities within targeted wind and non-wind businesses.
The company reiterates its full-year 2025 guidance. It also expects net sales to be around CHF300 million (US$380 million) and an adjusted operating profit margin to be in line with the 2024 level.