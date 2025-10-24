Gurit confirms full-year 2025 guidance after January-September net sales top $300m

Gurit recently reported unaudited net sales for the first nine months of 2025 at CHF239.9 million (US$301.5 million), marking a decrease of 20.3 per cent at constant exchange rates or 23.9 per cent in reported CHF compared to the same period in 2024.

Gurit's third quarter sales were affected by planned strategic business exits and an overall wait-and-see attitude regarding US tariffs. The company said these impacts had been anticipated in the annual guidance, which is reaffirmed.

The company said it remains fully confident in the strategic redirection initiated in 2024.