Green Marine UK expands environmental monitoring service for offshore wind projects in Scotland

The expansion follows 18 months of continuous work, largely involving the collection of passive acoustic monitoring (PAM) devices. Operations have lasted up to 20 days retrieving approximately 40 devices over distances approaching 250 nautical miles.

PAM incorporates underwater microphones (hydrophones) to effectively monitor and record migratory fish, marine animals, and the environment. These devices offer a vital tool for offshore wind developers and government stakeholders to protect marine ecosystems and comply with environmental regulations.