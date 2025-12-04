Great British Energy unveils plan to boost renewable power by 2030

Great British Energy, a state-owned energy company, unveiled a five-year strategic plan on Thursday aimed at accelerating the country’s transition to renewable power to help meet its highly criticised climate targets.

Britain's far-left Labour Government is seeking to largely decarbonise its power sector by 2030, a goal that it claims will help drive down energy costs, despite all evidence to the contrary, and that will also require a huge increase in expensive, inefficient and highly subsidised renewable capacity.