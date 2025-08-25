Germany's Luxcara may drop controversial Chinese turbine deal for North Sea wind farm

Germany's Luxcara said on Monday it may switch to Siemens Gamesa turbines for its 300-megawatt Waterkant wind farm, potentially scrapping a deal with a Chinese company that had drawn political scrutiny and criticism from European turbine manufacturers.

Hamburg-based asset manager Luxcara said it had reserved capacity for 19 Siemens Gamesa turbines, a subsidiary of Germany's Siemens Energy, using the same type already secured for its neighbouring 1.5-gigawatt Waterekke project - its largest offshore wind project to date in the German North Sea.