Germany's He Dreiht offshore wind farm produces first power

The first wind turbine at the EnBW-operated He Dreiht offshore wind farm in the North Sea recently generated the first kilowatt-hour of electricity and fed it into the German grid.
Additional turbines will gradually follow suit over the coming weeks. EnBW has so far built 27 out of a total of 64 wind turbines, which are all set to be commissioned by the summer of 2026.
He Dreiht is currently Germany's largest offshore wind farm, boasting a total output of 960 MW, according to Peter Heydecker, EnBW Board Member for Sustainable Generation Infrastructure.
EnBW completed the internal wind farm cabling that connects all of the 15MW turbines at the wind farm in August.
The wind farm’s internal cabling was also connected to the converter platform, which is managed by the transmission system operator TenneT. This is where the generated electricity will be concentrated, converted from alternating current into direct current and brought ashore using two high-voltage DC cables.
EnBW said He Dreiht will be capable of generating enough electricity to meet the needs of around 1.1 million households. The wind farm is being built about 85 kilometres northwest of Borkum and 110 kilometres west of Heligoland.
EnBW claims that the project is being undertaken without state funding.