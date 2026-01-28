GE Vernova warns of $250m revenue hit from offshore wind project delays

GE Vernova said on Wednesday that its wind power unit might take about $250 million revenue hit this year due to installation delays at an offshore Massachusetts project and that it was expecting a drop in order backlog.

The company said the failure to install 11 turbines at the Vineyard Wind project could lead to a low double-digit drop in revenue and account for about $400 million in losses. The project will have 62 turbines in total.

Despite the outlook for lower backlog, GE Vernova still expects margins in the wind unit to remain stable in 2026. The wind-related update overshadowed an otherwise strong finish to 2025. The company's shares were marginally up at $696.95 in choppy early trading.

GE Vernova said tariffs that took effect in the second quarter of last year also hit results by roughly $70 million, adding to pressure on the wind business during the quarter.