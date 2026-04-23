GE Vernova raises 2026 targets despite continued wind unit losses

GE Vernova on Wednesday raised its annual forecasts for revenue and adjusted core profit margin, betting on surging demand from data centres and grid infrastructure, sending its shares up over 13 per cent to an all-time high in early trading.

A sharp rise in electricity demand, particularly from power-hungry data centres tied to artificial intelligence, is boosting orders for gas turbines and grid equipment, strengthening the company's core businesses even as its wind unit struggles.

It expects revenue of $44.5 billion to $45.5 billion in 2026, compared with $44 billion to $45 billion earlier, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 12 per cent to 14 per cent, up from 11 per cent to 13 per cent earlier.

Analysts on average expect revenue of $44.5 billion and margin of 13.7 per cent, according to data compiled by LSEG.