Fugro says offshore wind slump has worsened, recovery may take until 2027

Dutch geological data specialist Fugro said on Friday the offshore wind downturn has yet to bottom out and that a recovery was not expected before 2027, sending its shares down around 10 per cent.

The company said uncertainty remained high due to weak offshore wind markets and the conflict in the Middle East, adding that shorter backlog visibility and increased competition would weigh on second-half performance. Fugro's 12-month backlog fell 13.9 per cent, with offshore wind backlog slumping 47 per cent.

The company, which provides geotechnical, survey, subsea and geosciences services, entered 2026 having posted a €21 million ($24.20 million) annual loss and cut its dividend by 80 per cent due to project delays and cancellations in the renewables sector, particularly in the US.