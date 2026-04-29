Fugro awarded geotechnical site investigation contract for CIP's wind farm in Taiwan

Fugro has been awarded the geotechnical site investigation contract for the 600MW FengMiao II offshore wind farm by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, one of the developers under Taiwan’s Round 3.2 offshore wind tender.
The FengMiao II offshore wind farm is a key project supporting Taiwan’s national target of achieving 13.1 GW of installed offshore wind capacity by 2030.
Fugro will deliver a comprehensive suite of geotechnical services to support the development of the wind farm, which is located off the west coast of Taiwan.
The offshore geotechnical investigation will be carried out using Fugro’s Taiwan-flagged vessel Pacific Hornbill, which is equipped with an advanced marine drilling rig.
The vessel also features Fugro’s downhole in situ testing and sampling tools, as well as specialised seabed geotechnical equipment, enabling the acquisition of high-quality geotechnical data in both seabed and downhole mode throughout the project.
The geotechnical fieldwork campaign is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026.