Fred Olsen Seawind acquires full ownership of Scottish wind project

Fred Olsen Seawind has reached an agreement to purchase the 50 per cent stake held by Vattenfall in the Muir Mhòr floating offshore wind farm in Scotland.

This share sale will result in the company, a subsidiary of Bonheur, assuming 100 per cent ownership of the project pending regulatory approval.

Economic ownership was established on a full basis from December 31, 2025, using the investment book value from that date.