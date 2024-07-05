France secures €10.82 billion EU aid for offshore wind projects

In particular, the measure will support the construction and operation of two bottom-fixed offshore wind farms: one in the South Atlantic zone and another in the Centre Manche 2 zone in Normandy. The South Atlantic wind farm will have a capacity of 1,000 to 1,200 MW and generate at least 3.9 TWh of renewable electricity per year. The Normandy wind farm will have a capacity of 1,400 to 1,600 MW and to generate at least 6.1 TWh of renewable electricity per year.

The aid will be granted on the basis of transparent and non-discriminatory bidding processes, which will be organised to select one beneficiary per offshore zone. Under this scheme, the aid will take the form of a monthly variable premium under a two-way contract for difference (CFD), which will be calculated by comparing a reference price, determined in the tender offer of the beneficiary ("pay as bid"), to the market price for electricity.