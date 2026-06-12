France opens major offshore wind tender despite global headwinds for controversial industry

France's energy ministry said it would open on Friday a long-awaited call for tenders to develop 10 gigawatts of offshore wind projects, mostly located on the country's west coast.

Offshore wind projects have faced challenges globally as rising costs and mounting political opposition in some countries, such as from the Trump administration in the US, have caused some companies to scrap development plans.

The new projects would significantly expand France's offshore wind capacity, which the country aims to increase from less than two GW currently to 15 GW by 2035. It would also provide a boost to European capacity, which was at just under 40 GW at the end of 2025, according to industry group WindEurope.