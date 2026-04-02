France launches long-delayed renewable energy tenders as it grapples with high debt

France announced tenders for seven offshore wind projects totalling 10 gigawatts on Thursday as well as smaller solar and onshore wind tenders, adding the country will favour homegrown technologies in its bid to achieve energy sovereignty.

The tenders are two years late due to political gridlock over financing renewables as France struggles with high debt. Finance Minister Roland Lescure said the projects would help further wean France off imported oil and gas.

The Iran war is continuing to disrupt cargoes sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, leading to higher energy prices which are expected to worsen in Europe this month.