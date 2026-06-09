Floating wind farm viability questioned as Norway reviews heavy subsidy

Norway's parliament on Tuesday ordered the government to review its planned subsidy for the country's first commercial floating offshore wind farm, raising concerns of a full development stop and a wider impact on "energy transition" projects.

A proposal by the opposition Conservative Party seeking financial scrutiny of a NOK35 billion ($3.70 billion) subsidy for floating wind was supported by the Progress Party, the Christian People's Party, and the Red Party.

The minority government wants to support the construction of a 500 megawatts (MW) project at Utsira Nord off Norway's south-west coast, with two groups cleared to develop projects and enter a competition for subsidies in 2028-2029.