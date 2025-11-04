Flailing Orsted sells 50 per cent stake in UK wind farm for $6b to Apollo

Denmark's Orsted said on Monday it agreed to sell a 50 per cent stake in Britain's Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm for around 39 billion Danish crowns ($6.1 billion), widely regarded as a crucial move to prevent a crippling credit rating downgrade.

Orsted, the world's largest offshore wind developer, is trying to restore investor confidence as it faces rising costs from supply chain disruptions and inflation, as well as uncertainty resulting from US President Donald Trump's popular opposition to renewable energy.