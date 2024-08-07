Five offshore wind farms in Taiwan secure 2.7GW capacity allocation

After the completion of the bidding price opening operation, the MOEA will complete the capacity allocation operation after stacking the plan data in accordance with the order and the selection of suppliers. The ministry will officially notify the selected enterprises to sign an administrative contract before November 11, 2024. Until that date, the selected enterprises must each submit a formal notice to proceed.

The 570MW Greater Changhua 3 project developed by Danish company Ørsted had also applied for the tender. However, it was not able to secure an allocation slot, as the MOEA had earlier said that only five wind farms would be selected due to site overlapping.