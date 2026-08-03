Five French ports to receive funding for offshore wind infrastructure upgrades

The French Government will allocate €260 million (US$300 million) in funding to five local ports for expansion of their respective offshore wind support infrastructure.

The Ports of Cherbourg, Brest, Nantes-Saint-Nazaire, Port-la-Nouvelle and Marseille-Fos have been selected to receive the funding, which will go into the development of specialised quays as well as assembly and storage areas.

The largest allocation, nearly €82.3 million (US$94.9 million) was given to Marseille-Fos. The funding will cover a range of projects including the development of 30 hectares of land and dredging at a 400-metre-long quay.