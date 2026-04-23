First turbine installed at UK's East Anglia Three offshore wind farm

ScottishPower Renewables has confirmed the installation of the first wind turbine at the East Anglia Three offshore wind farm in UK waters.
The turbine features blades that each measure 115 metres. ScottishPower Renewables said the turbine is the first in the UK to feature such blades.
All 285 of the blades for the project’s 95 wind turbines are being manufactured in the UK at Siemens Gamesa’s factory in Hull.
“East Anglia Three will be the biggest and most powerful offshore windfarm in our portfolio," said Charlie Jordan, CEO of ScottishPower Renewables. "That means... more clean power coming on to the grid than ever before."
Located off the Suffolk coast, East Anglia Three will be one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms when it comes into operation, delivering enough electricity to power the equivalent of 1.3 million UK homes, according to ScottishPower Renewables.
The turbine installation was completed using Cadeler’s jackup installation vessel Wind Osprey. She will be joined later this month by the installation vessel Wind Pace on her first deployment in European waters as the installation program continues.