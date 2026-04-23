First turbine installed at UK's East Anglia Three offshore wind farm

ScottishPower Renewables has confirmed the installation of the first wind turbine at the East Anglia Three offshore wind farm in UK waters.

The turbine features blades that each measure 115 metres. ScottishPower Renewables said the turbine is the first in the UK to feature such blades.

All 285 of the blades for the project’s 95 wind turbines are being manufactured in the UK at Siemens Gamesa’s factory in Hull.