Experimental floating axis wind turbine installed off Iki City, Japan

A consortium of six companies has installed an experimental low-cost floating wind turbine as part of a demonstration in a bay off Iki City in Japan's Nagasaki Prefecture.

The concept aims to make a fully domestic supply chain of offshore wind possible.

The demonstrator consists of a vertical-axis wind turbine with three straight blades and a cylindrical floating foundation. The diameter of the rotor is 9.3 metres, and the diameter of the floating foundation is 1.7 metres, while the maximum output power is under 20 kW.