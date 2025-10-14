Eversource to record $75m charge linked to offshore wind sale settlement

Utility firm Eversource Energy said on Tuesday it expects a $75 million or 20 cents per share after-tax charge in the third quarter due to an increased liability for the two wind projects sold to Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).

In 2024, Eversource sold its stake in the South Fork and Revolution Wind projects to GIP, receiving adjusted gross proceeds of $745 million, down from $1.12 billion due to reduced capital spending and delayed commercial operations of Revolution Wind.