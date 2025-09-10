Equinor hesitant on merger with Orsted amid offshore wind troubles

"We are convinced that there is a robust value case here, and that's what we're looking for," Equinor Chair Jon Erik Reinhardsen said on the sidelines of an energy conference in Oslo.

"We have open minds in terms of what it leads to," he said when asked if the Equinor may raise its stake in Orsted.

Some analysts have said Equinor would be open to spinning off its own renewables unit and merge it with Orsted.