Equinor drops offshore electrification plans over soaring renewable energy costs

Replacing them with "renewable" electricity from shore has been a key decarbonisation strategy, despite the huge environmental costs in building, maintaining and decommissioning offshore wind windmills.

Equinor would no longer pursue electrification of its Snorre A and B, Heidrun, Aasgard B and Kristin platforms, but still plans to proceed with projects at Grane and Balder fields, it said in a letter sent on Friday to the energy ministry and seen by Reuters.

The energy ministry said it had no comments at this time.