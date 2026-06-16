Equinor cuts back on low-yield renewables to focus on oil and gas core

Norwegian oil and gas group Equinor has further scaled back its renewable energy ambitions, dropping a 2030 installed capacity target and cutting plans for investment, it said in a strategy update on Tuesday.

The change reflects a wider industry trend, with peers, including BP and Shell, in recent years scrapping ambitions to transition from oil and gas towards renewable energy production.

Equinor, which on Tuesday raised its oil and gas output forecast, dropped the 2030 renewable energy capacity goal and replaced it with an outlook for power generation, which also includes non-renewable electricity production technologies.