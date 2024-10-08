Equinor acquires 9.8 per cent stake in Danish offshore wind developer

The transaction establishes Equinor as the second largest shareholder in Ørsted, after the Danish State, which holds a controlling stake in the company. Equinor said that it is supportive of Ørsted’s strategy and management, and is not seeking board representation.

Ørsted has a net renewable generation capacity of around 10.4 GW, and a gross portfolio of offshore wind projects in execution of around seven GW. The company’s ambition is to achieve a gross installed renewable capacity of around 35 to 38 GW by 2030.