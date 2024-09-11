Environmental review finalised for Gulf of Maine offshore wind commercial lease

The final EA evaluated the potential issuance of commercial wind energy leases off the coasts of Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. It considered the potential environmental impacts associated with activities such as conducting surveys and installing meteorological buoys, but not the installation of offshore turbines, which would be assessed in a separate environmental review if a leaseholder submits a project proposal.

BOEM found that leasing and site assessment and characterisation activities will not have a significant impact on the environment.