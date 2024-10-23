Environmental review completed on wind lease areas offshore New York and New Jersey

BOEM estimates that full development of the lease areas could generate up to seven GW of offshore wind energy, which is enough to power up to two million homes.

"BOEM has collected input from Tribes, Federal and state government agencies, local communities, ocean users, and key stakeholders as part of our comprehensive environmental review," said BOEM Director Elizabeth Klein. "We appreciate the feedback we have received, and we believe our regional approach will provide a solid baseline for future environmental reviews for any proposed offshore wind projects in the New York Bight."