Engie-EDP JV gets $2.1b financing for Polish offshore wind farm

Engie, through its “Ocean Winds” joint venture with EDP Renewables, has announced the financial close for the BC-Wind project, its first offshore wind farm located off the coast of Poland. The project represents an investment of approximately €2 billion ($2.1 billion).
The financing package is supported by the European Investment Bank (EIB), which is contributing nearly one-third of the total amount, alongside the Spanish Official Credit Institute (ICO) and thirteen commercial banks.
Located in the Polish Exclusive Economic Zone of the Baltic Sea, approximately 23 kilometres north of the coastline near Krokowa and Choczewo, the wind farm will feature 26 turbines.
The company said each turbine has a capacity of 14 MW, equipped with a feature to increase output to 15 MW, bringing the total planned capacity to 390 MW.
Onshore works are scheduled to begin in 2026, with the project expected to deliver its first power in 2028. Once fully operational, Engie said it is projected to supply renewable electricity to nearly half a million Polish households.
The project will utilise Polish ports, specifically Świnoujście for foundation marshalling and Gdańsk for wind turbines.