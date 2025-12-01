Engie-EDP JV gets $2.1b financing for Polish offshore wind farm

Engie, through its “Ocean Winds” joint venture with EDP Renewables, has announced the financial close for the BC-Wind project, its first offshore wind farm located off the coast of Poland. The project represents an investment of approximately €2 billion ($2.1 billion).

The financing package is supported by the European Investment Bank (EIB), which is contributing nearly one-third of the total amount, alongside the Spanish Official Credit Institute (ICO) and thirteen commercial banks.