Eiffage secures €1.5b contract for three French offshore wind substations

French contractor Eiffage said it has been awarded a contract worth more than €1.5 billion ($1.63 billion) by France’s transmission system operator RTE to deliver three substations for offshore wind farms in Brittany and southern France.

The contract, awarded through its Belgian subsidiary Smulders, covers engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of substations for the Bretagne Sud (AO5), Narbonnaise Sud-Hérault, and Golfe de Fos (AO6) projects, as well as their future extensions (AO9).

Eiffage said the work will include jacket foundations and topside structures to house electrical equipment.