Eiffage secures €1.5b contract for three French offshore wind substations

French contractor Eiffage said it has been awarded a contract worth more than €1.5 billion ($1.63 billion) by France’s transmission system operator RTE to deliver three substations for offshore wind farms in Brittany and southern France.
The contract, awarded through its Belgian subsidiary Smulders, covers engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of substations for the Bretagne Sud (AO5), Narbonnaise Sud-Hérault, and Golfe de Fos (AO6) projects, as well as their future extensions (AO9).
Eiffage said the work will include jacket foundations and topside structures to house electrical equipment.
For Bretagne Sud, the jackets will measure 115 metres high, 25 metres wide, and 35 metres long.
For Narbonnaise Sud-Hérault and Fos, they will be about 110 metres high, 45 metres wide, and 50 metres long.
Each topside structure will be more than 20 metres high, 35 metres wide, and 70 metres long, with an estimated weight of 5,000 tonnes.
Each substation will have a 750-megawatt capacity, with the three units together designed to connect over two gigawatts of power to the national grid.
According to Eiffage, fabrication will take place at Smulders’ plants and partner facilities across France and Europe. Assembly of the jackets will be carried out at Eiffage Métal’s site in Fos-sur-Mer, France, while the topsides will be assembled in Vlissingen, Netherlands.