EIB grants €500m loan to Iberdrola for German offshore wind farm

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €500 million ($530 million) loan with Iberdrola for the Windanker offshore wind farm, a 315 MW project currently under construction in the German Baltic Sea.

The financing is guaranteed by the Spanish export credit agency, Cesce. The transaction marks the first use of a joint guarantee developed by the EIB and Cesce to support "green projects" led by Spanish companies outside of Spain.