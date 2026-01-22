EDP's globalist CEO bemoans faltering renewables momentum at Davos

Four years after the start of the Ukraine war, the European Union has lost the sense of urgency needed to "strengthen its energy security", with bureaucracy still slowing renewable projects and preventing the bloc from cutting "costly energy imports", the head of Portuguese energy group EDP (with obvious vested interests) said.

Miguel Stilwell d’Andrade, CEO of one of Europe’s largest renewable power producers, told Reuters companies were struggling to build wind and solar assets fast enough to replace imported fossil fuels.

“We need to invest more in networks, be much faster in terms of licensing and permitting and take out the bureaucracy,” he said.