EDP Renovaveis optimistic on US market after regulatory shifts

EDP Renovaveis, the world's fourth-largest wind producer, is "very optimistic" about its continued growth in the US market after much of last year's regulatory uncertainty was cleared, the company's CEO told Reuters on Wednesday.

In January 2025, President Donald Trump ordered federal agencies to halt the issuance of any new or renewed approvals for offshore wind projects, and to consider terminating or amending existing leases, delaying several investments.

Miguel Stilwell de Andrade — who heads both EDPR and its parent company EDP — said that, despite the perception of great risk it initially generated, "over the past year, there has been a major clarification of the entire regulatory framework in the US...easing uncertainty."

"Therefore, we had a good year of growth in 2025 and we expect good years ahead, in 2026 and beyond in the United States. We are very optimistic," he said in an interview.