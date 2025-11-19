EDP, Engie JV secures rights for floating wind farm in Celtic Sea

Ocean Winds, a joint venture between Portugal’s EDP Renewables and France’s ENGIE, has won seabed lease rights to build a 1.5 gigawatt floating wind farm in the Celtic Sea off the coast of Wales and South West England, Britain’s Crown Estate said on Wednesday.

Britain is aiming to largely “decarbonise” its electricity sector by 2030 to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and drive down cost, and is seeking to increase offshore wind capacity to 43-50 gigawatts (GW) by the end of the decade, from around 16 GW at present.