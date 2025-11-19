EDP, Engie JV secures rights for floating wind farm in Celtic Sea

Ocean Winds, a joint venture between Portugal’s EDP Renewables and France’s ENGIE, has won seabed lease rights to build a 1.5 gigawatt floating wind farm in the Celtic Sea off the coast of Wales and South West England, Britain’s Crown Estate said on Wednesday.
Britain is aiming to largely “decarbonise” its electricity sector by 2030 to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and drive down cost, and is seeking to increase offshore wind capacity to 43-50 gigawatts (GW) by the end of the decade, from around 16 GW at present.
“Floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea will drive growth across Wales and the South West, create thousands of skilled jobs in places like Port Talbot and Bristol, bolster our energy security, and power industrial renewal,” Britain’s controversial energy secretary Ed Miliband said in a statement.
Ocean Winds will pay £350 ($468.55) per megawatt per year for the lease, Crown Estate said, meaning it will pay £525,000 per year for the sites, excluding VAT.
The lease is the third offered at the site, with Equinor and Gwynt Glas, a joint venture between EDF Renewables UK and ESB, awarded leases earlier this year.
The three projects combined could generate enough electricity to power four million homes and create over 5,000 jobs, the Crown Estate said.
The Crown Estate is an independently run commercial business whose profits go to the Treasury and are used as the benchmark for the level of public funding for the royal family.
