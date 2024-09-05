EDF Renewables acquires full ownership of South Korean offshore wind project
EDF Renewables has acquired 100 per cent of Shell Overseas Holdings' shares in West Sea Energy 1, a company exploring the development of a high-power offshore wind project in South Korean waters.
The acquisition of the project is in line with EDF Renewables' aim of increasing its presence in offshore wind in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in South Korea.
The proposed wind farm, which will be located off Yeonggwang province, will be EDF Renewables' first offshore wind project in South Korea, with a maximum capacity of 1.5 GW upon completion. The next step will be obtaining the electricity business license, which is planned for 2025.
Vincent Boulanger, CEO of EDF Renewables in South Korea, said the Wind Sea Energy 1 project will be developed in response to the goal set by the South Korean government to have offshore wind farms with a combined capacity of 14.3 GW installed before the end of 2030.