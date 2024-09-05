EDF Renewables acquires full ownership of South Korean offshore wind project

The acquisition of the project is in line with EDF Renewables' aim of increasing its presence in offshore wind in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in South Korea.

The proposed wind farm, which will be located off Yeonggwang province, will be EDF Renewables' first offshore wind project in South Korea, with a maximum capacity of 1.5 GW upon completion. The next step will be obtaining the electricity business license, which is planned for 2025.