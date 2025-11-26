EDF looking to sell off US renewables unit to focus on more lucrative nuclear business

French state-owned utility EDF is considering selling 100 per cent of its US renewable energy business, its CEO said on Wednesday, as the company focuses on building up its domestic nuclear operations and US support for wind and solar has been rolled back.

Bernard Fontana said the company is considering selling “between 50 per cent and 100 per cent” of its US renewable unit, revising an earlier plan to sell only a minority stake, speaking with Reuters on the sidelines of the Adopt AI conference in Paris.