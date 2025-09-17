Dutch taxpayers on the hook for €1b in offshore wind farm subsidies

The Dutch Government will grant around one billion euros ($1.2 billion) in subsidies next year for the construction of offshore wind farms with a total capacity of two gigawatts (GW), it said on Tuesday.

Tenders for the wind farms had been put on hold in May, as prospective builders, including Eneco and Orsted, had said they saw no viable business case without subsidies.

The government at that time said that it was still looking into ways to reintroduce subsidies in its tenders as a result of prospective bidders backing out.