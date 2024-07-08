Dominion Energy to buy Kitty Hawk North offshore wind lease area from Avangrid

Avangrid, a US energy unit of Spain's Iberdrola Group, has announced an agreement for the sale of the Kitty Hawk North offshore wind lease area to Dominion Energy. The agreement, which includes the Kitty Hawk North offshore wind lease area and associated assets, is for a sale price of approximately $160 million, inclusive of a payment of about $3,000 per acre for the nearly 40,000-acre lease.

The sale price comprises a lease acquisition payment of $117 million and associated development cost reimbursement to Avangrid.