Denmark awards two offshore wind farm contracts to Sweden's Vattenfall

Sweden's Vattenfall has won contracts to build two offshore wind farms in Denmark's North Sea and Kattegat, the Danish Energy Agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The wind farms are due to be completed by 2032 and will be able to supply electricity equivalent to the power consumption of at least 1.8 million Danish and European households, the agency added.

The North Sea Mid wind farm will have a capacity of one gigawatt (GW) while the capacity at Hesselo will be 0.8 GW, Denmark has said.

The tenders offered two-sided contracts for difference (CFD) where the state guarantees offshore wind producers a fixed price for their electricity after a previous subsidy-free round had failed, underscoring the sector's continued reliance on taxpayer-backed support to remain commercially viable.