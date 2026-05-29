DEME joint venture wins Japanese offshore wind contract

Japan Offshore Marine, a Tokyo-based joint venture between Penta-Ocean Construction Company and Belgian contractor DEME, secured a contract for the Oga-Katagami-Akita offshore wind project.
Valued at up to €50 million ($58 million), the agreement covers engineering works and vessel charter for installing 21 wind turbines.
Under the contract between Oga Katagami Akita Offshore Green Energy and Penta-Ocean Construction, the joint venture will install 21 Vestas 15 MW turbines. This marks the first deployment of 15 MW-class turbines in Japan and the first application of this size outside Europe, excluding China.
Installation is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2027, which DEME stated will be conducted using the jack-up offshore transport and installation vessel Sea Challenger.
The vessel is expected to sail under the Japanese flag by the time offshore operations commence, according to the joint venture.
“This first contract confirms the fact that Japan Offshore Marine has become fully operational and is well-positioned to onboard larger-scale offshore wind projects in Japan,” said Frank Jonckheere, General Manager Asia-Pacific - Offshore Energy at DEME.