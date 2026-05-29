DEME joint venture wins Japanese offshore wind contract

Japan Offshore Marine, a Tokyo-based joint venture between Penta-Ocean Construction Company and Belgian contractor DEME, secured a contract for the Oga-Katagami-Akita offshore wind project.

Valued at up to €50 million ($58 million), the agreement covers engineering works and vessel charter for installing 21 wind turbines.

Under the contract between Oga Katagami Akita Offshore Green Energy and Penta-Ocean Construction, the joint venture will install 21 Vestas 15 MW turbines. This marks the first deployment of 15 MW-class turbines in Japan and the first application of this size outside Europe, excluding China.